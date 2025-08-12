The fan's built-in water tank creates an evaporative effect to blast you with a cold mist | Wowcher

This handheld cooler uses ice-cold water to blast out a refreshing breeze wherever you are.

It's a handheld, battery-powered fan, much like any other pocket-sized personal cooling device - but this one has a key difference. Fill it with ice cold water, and you'll benefit from a chilly breeze, instead of just a jet of air.

Available on Wowcher, with a discount of 67% off the usual £29.99 price, this £9.99 fan might be the gadget you've been waiting for to blast away the heatwave this week.

The Arctic Air Handheld Mini Air Cooler has a simple single-button operation, three speeds to quieten down the fan, and it recharges from USB.

But its built-in water tank is the crucial extra feature. Because it uses evaporative cooling to chill down the air it expels, by drawing the low temperature from the water.

The colder the water you put in, the more effective it is. So keep a bottle in the fridge, top it up, and let it relieve you from the summer heat.

It's still small enough to fit in a pocket, light enough to carry around, but it also has a built-in kickstand, which means it can sit on a desktop or on a table.

These are, obviously, selling very quickly at the moment, and we don't know how many are left in stock so, if you fancy one, click here to go to the Wowcher website, apply for your voucher, and redeem it as soon as possible.

