Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer writer Gareth Butterfield is not surprised to see a Eufy robot vacuum at the top of the best sellers list - but it’s not the one he expected

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have tested dozens of robot vacuum cleaners. From the basic £100 devices, to the £1,500 ultra high-tech models that can do everything but make you a cup of tea, I've lived with the lot.

But the brand I keep in the corner of my living room hasn't changed for years. And it's Eufy.

I'm a big fan of Roomba, I'm continually impressed with Roborock, SwitchBot has surprised me, and I've even dabbled in Dyson, but Eufy robot vacuums just push my buttons.

Rotating mop heads and a unique shape make the X10 Pro one of the most effective cleaners out there | Amazon

It's not just the quality of their cleaning, it's the whole package, from their design and innovation, to the simplicity of the app and the overall ease of use. They're just nice to live with.

So it wasn't a big surprise to see buyers signing up in their droves to invest in a flagship Eufy robot vacuum during the two days of big deals.

It wasn't the one I was expecting, though. The one that I'm currently using to polish my porcelain tiles is Eufy's latest S1 Pro, and it's fabulous.

The one I tested before that, and the one that was cleansing my carpets for several months, was the X10 Pro Omni. And that's the one everyone's buying.

The S1 Pro might be much more expensive, but it takes the cleaning tech to a whole new level | Amazon

In a sense, it shouldn't come as a surprise. The S1 Pro usually costs a rather scary £1,499 and even with a massive discount for Big Deal Days it's still £1,099.

Whereas the X10 Pro, which is nearly as clever in just about ever respect, is currently £599, down from the usual £799. That's a 25% saving.

It's not as if the technology is old hat, either. The X10 Pro has dual oscillating mops which are washed and dried by the clever base station, which also empties the dust container from the vacuum.

It connects to the current Eufy app, it has really clever obstacle detection and it's absolutely brilliant with pet hair.

It is, then, all the robot vacuum cleaner you'll ever need. And I'm not surprised it's being snapped up for its current price.

Just make sure you don't miss the deal if you do want one, because it won't last for long.