Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Promising a live entertainment experience for the whole family, this "larger-than-life" spectacle is set to take place at the Grand Theatre on February 18.

Watch as intrepid explorers come face-to-face with the World's largest walking T-rex, a big-hearted Brontosaurus, tricky Triceratops, uncontrollable Carnotaurus and more.

We took an exclusive look behind the scenes as a team of actors and technicians got ready for the upcoming tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurassic Earth Live features the World's largest walking T-rex

Big Foot Events - the company behind Jurassic Earth Live - is based in Bispham, but their menagerie is located at a secure warehouse in Leyland.

Director Erica Crompton said: "We got our first dinosaur ten years ago which is a humongous T-rex.

"I got the idea from watching Walking with Dinosaurs, and I thought 'I wonder if that would work at an event or at a meet and greet or something.'

"I had no idea then how popular it was going to become."

Erica Crompton, Director of Big Foot Events, with some of her Jurassic friends

The team lay on a variety of themed entertainments for different occasions, and over the years they have acquired a herd of more than 50 animatronic dinosaurs.

There are events planned throughout 2024, offering brave explorers the chance to meet their favourite dinosaurs .

"The children, just their sense of wonder when they see the dinosaurs is magnificent," Erica added.

Every single suit has been made bespoke for Big Foot Events and their operators.

Watch as intrepid explorers come face-to-face with more than 50 animatronics

When the suits are imported, the team "literally rip out the insides" so they can create exactly what they want and change how they perform.

Daisy Leigh, an actress and ranger, said: "It's lots of fun. It's very different having to work with dinosaurs instead of your usual actors.

"It's quite freeing as well when you realise that nobody really minds what you do, because they're just watching the dinosaurs.

"And children are such honest audience members as well, so you can tell if they're interested and if they're enjoying it.

"But they are usually very vocal about how much they love the dinosaurs."

Using a mixture of song, dance, thrills and comedy, audience members get to see each Dinosaur’s cheeky, and sometimes fearsome, personalities shine through!

Tickets are £24.50 or £34.50 for VIP.

If you want to buy tickets for Jurassic Earth Live Tour, click HERE.