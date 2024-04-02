Thousands of people headed to Colne on Saturday March 30 for Colne Town Council’s Easter Extravaganza!

The sun was shining and people came out in crowds to take part in the many fantastic free activities on offer.

From donkey rides and face painting to magic and live music, there was literally something for everyone.

Craig Edwards, one of the traders at the event, said: “What a lovely way to kick off the Easter holidays.

“Another fun-filled event for Colne, one of the busiest events to date here. We can’t wait to be back.”

Here are 10 pictures of people enjoying the Easter festivities in Colne:

