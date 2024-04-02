Thousands of people enjoy Colne Town Council’s Easter Event

This Easter event held over the weekend saw thousands of people take part in its many activities.

By Sam Quine
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 11:19 BST

Thousands of people headed to Colne on Saturday March 30 for Colne Town Council’s Easter Extravaganza! 

The sun was shining and people came out in crowds to take part in the many fantastic free activities on offer.

From donkey rides and face painting to magic and live music, there was literally something for everyone.

Craig Edwards, one of the traders at the event, said: “What a lovely way to kick off the Easter holidays. 

“Another fun-filled event for Colne, one of the busiest events to date here. We can’t wait to be back.”

Here are 10 pictures of people enjoying the Easter festivities in Colne:

This sheep machine was just one of many activities on offer.

This sheep machine was just one of many activities on offer.

People flocked to have a go at the mini golf holes set up at the event.

People flocked to have a go at the mini golf holes set up at the event.

Oompa-Loompas were even in attendance!

Oompa-Loompas were even in attendance!

Another shot of some lively Oompa-Loompas

Another shot of some lively Oompa-Loompas

