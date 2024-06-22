Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Fry is back with another series of the legendary quiz show for ITV, Jeopardy!

ITV is bringing back its reboot of classic game show Jeopardy!, hosted by Stephen Fry.

The revived series started its 20-episode run in January this year, and now ITV has committed to a second run, which will again be produced by Whisper North.

How does the show work?

Jeopardy! sees contestants use their general knowledge to win rounds and amass winnings, with the rebooted series allowing participants to play an extra round which increases the stakes for the players.

A spokesman for ITV said: “We’re on the hunt for quick-thinking quizzers who love a challenge.

“Think you have what it takes? APPLY NOW!”

When was the show first aired?

The British iteration of the game show first aired on Channel 4 in 1983 before moving to ITV in 1990. It then aired on Sky Max for a final series in 1995 before coming to an end.

When was the reboot launched?

The first episode of the reboot landed 2.3m (17.1%) in the 5.45pm slot on New Year’s Day but was slightly adrift of the 2.8m (23.6%) series average.

The second series of Jeopardy! was commissioned by ITV’s head of entertainment Katie Rawcliffe alongside entertainment commissioner Leanne Clarke.

Executive producers are Kerri Reid, Tom McLennan and Stephen Fry and the show is filmed at dock10 studios.

How can I apply?