It's the best time to buy a new video doorbell - and we think these are the best options on the market | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield picks out the best deals in a huge sale on Eufy video doorbells and cameras

I get invited to test dozens of video doorbells and home security cameras, so there aren't many brands I haven't had stuck to my house.

From the rather rubbish, to the seriously impressive, there's a huge range to choose from, but the brand I keep going back to, the brand that's currently watching out for the postman, is Eufy.

For lots of reasons, their tech is just really reliable and effective. From the simple app, to the homebase station that records hours of footage without a costly subscription, it's just decent, trustworthy kit that does the job really well.

Eufy's app is incredibly easy to use | Amazon

So I was really pleased to see a big sale on Amazon, with limited-time deals on a big selection of some of Eufy's best security tech.

It's mostly video doorbells, but there are some cameras in there too. Here are the highlights, in case you're in the market for a home security upgrade.

1. Eufy C30 Security Video Doorbell Camera

The Eufy C30 Security Video Doorbell Camera | Amazon

This is the cheapest entry into the Eufy video doorbell club. It's a basic but brilliant 2K doorbell, with all the Eufy benefits, and if someone comes to the door, you'll get a video call on your phone.

It's completely wireless, so surprisingly easy to install, and you can store recordings on an SD card.

It's even better if you pair it up with an inexpensive Eufy Chime or, better still if you pair it to the Eufy Homebase. Both of which are on offer at the moment.

2. Eufy S210 Security Video Doorbell Camera

The Eufy S210 Security Video Doorbell Camera comes with a chime | Amazon

Another relatively basic Eufy doorbell, with the 2K footage AI human detection and all the other Eufy features, but this one costs more because it comes with a chime.

That's not only a really handy thing to have so you get an audible alert when someone rings the bell, but it also stores footage from the camera. Up to 16gb, in fact.

It makes this one, especially with a 43% saving, a very tempting deal.

3. Eufy E340 Security Video Doorbell

The Eufy E340 Security Video Doorbell | Amazon

This is one of my favourite doorbells in the range, and it's one I used for over a year. Its second camera is the key feature here, because it enables you to keep an eye on packages that are left on the doorstep while you're away, and it even alerts you if someone approaches them.

This one also has 8gb of storage built in, so no need for an SD card or a Homebase. I would recommend a Homebase, though, at least then you've got a chime.

4. Eufy S330 Security Video Doorbell

Eufy S330 Security Video Doorbell | Amazon

This is the doorbell I'm currently using, and it's just brilliant. Eufy has squeezed every bit of its top technology into this device, including that game-changing dual camera setup.

It has 16gb of storage built in, battery life is superb, and the AI human detection is so useful.

To be honest, it's not a million times better than the E340, but it's only £20 more expensive at the moment, thanks to the deal. If you want the best video doorbell on the market, this is it.