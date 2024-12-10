Coffee pod machine which is compatible with Nespresso just £35 on Aldi Specialbuys

You can buy this Nespresso-compatible coffee pod machine for just £34.99 in Aldi this week | Aldi

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Coffee pod machines can set you back hundreds of pounds, but this bargain buy from Aldi will arrive on the middle aisle later this week for just £34.99.

This Coffee Pod Machine by Ambiano (£34.99) allows you to choose three cup sizes, Ristretto (25ml), Espresso (40ml) or Lungo (110ml), and it’s compatible with Nespresso pods as well as Aldi’s own Alcafe brand, plus many other brands including reusable pods which are a great environmentally friendly option.

The machine has a preheating time of just 15 seconds, so you won’t have to wait long for your cup of Joe, and it’s got a compact design so won’t take up too much space on the kitchen counter-top.

Coffee Pod Machine by Ambiano | Aldi

It will be available to buy on Aldi Specialbuys from Thursday, December 12 - and if ground coffee is more your thing, you may still be able to pick up the Ambiano Espresso Machine (£59.99) which arrived in stores on Sunday, December 8.

For hot chocolate lovers the Ambiano Hot Chocolate Maker (£24.99) was also available from Sunday - but you’ll have to be quick if you want one of these as limited stock is available as with all Specialbuys items.

To bag yourself a bargain with the Coffee Pod Machine for £34.99, make sure you get to your local Aldi store on Thursday (December 12).