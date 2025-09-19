Boots launches 24 Doors Of Joy Beauty Advent Calendar in partnership with Macmillan
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Boots has partnered with the Macmillan charity to launch the new 24 Doors Of Joy Beauty Advent Calendar £44 (worth £90) for Christmas 2025. Everyone knows I am a huge fan of beauty advent calendars and this one feels extra special. Not only are you treated to a range of luxury product but you are also supporting the Macmillan charity too.
Knowing that £2 from every calendar goes directly to Macmillan Cancer Support made me feel even better about buying it. I don’t want to spoil everything, but I have to share a few of my absolute faves from this year’s advent calendar.
My top three picks are the Liz Earle™ Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, Champneys Slumber Hand Cream and the Soap & Glory™ Original Pink Fragrance Roller Ball. Check out the full list of contents below.
Overall, the calendar has been full of thoughtful, useful products that feel like little acts of kindness to myself each day. I’d definitely recommend it to anyone who loves beauty treats and wants something a bit more meaningful this Christmas
24 Doors Of Joy Beauty Advent Calendar
- Boots Ingredients Caffeine Eye Cream
- Botanics All Bright Vitamin C Glow Sheet Mask
- Champneys Spa Rituals Foot Socks - 1 pair
- Liz Earle Pure Cotton Cloth
- Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser
- Champneys Slumber Hand Cream
- Soap & Glory Original Pink Fragrance Roller Ball
- Soap & Glory Magnificoco Body Butter
- Liz Earle Instant Boost Skin Tonic
- No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Serum
- No7 Pro Artist 12 Hour Artist Pencil Brown
- Soap & Glory™ Original Pink™ Fragrance Spritz Body Mist
- No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Night Cream
- Soap & Glory Puffy Eye Attack Under-Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches
- Botanics All Bright Smoothing Face Scrub With Natural AHAs
- No7 Intense Volume Mascara
- Boots Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser
- No7 Protect & Perfect Lip Care
- Champneys Slumber Epsom Bath Salts
- Boots Eyelash Curler
- Liz Earle Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion
- No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Day Cream SPF 15 + 5*UVA
- No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Primer
- Boots Precision Grip Slanted Tweezers
This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.