The best air fryer deals so far for Black Friday 2024

It's shaping up to be another bumper year for kitchen tech, and the product everyone will want to cash in on when the sales land is going to be the air fryer.

Air fryers save families time, space, and money, and they're a much healthier way to cook, so it's little wonder they're popular.

And Black Friday is the best time to buy one, with deals littering the shops, and some of the biggest discounts you're likely to see all year.

At-a-glance: The best Black Friday air fryer deals so far

Updated Tuesday, November 19

Ninja Deluxe Black & Copper Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer: Down to £189.99 - click here to see the deal

Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer: Was £179.99, now £99.99 - buy it now at Currys

Salter Aerogrill: Now £79.99, discounted from £249.99 - buy one at Charlies

Tefal Easy Fry Mega Air fryer: Was £139.99, now down to £64 - buy one from Amazon

Buying one during the November sales bonanza also means it'll be up and running in time for Christmas, so you'll be able to rustle up plenty of parsnips, and bash out your pigs in blankets, in record time on the big day.

The most popular brand will be Ninja, but consumer writers like ourselves will also be keeping a close eye on deals from other key brands such as Tefal, Russel Hobbs, Cosori, Salter and Tower.

And although Black Friday itself isn't until November 29, there are plenty of deals out there already.

Here are some of the best ones on the web today.

placeholder image
Ninja

With dual drawers, a digital cooking system, and a stylish copper finish, this is one of Ninja’s most popular air fryers. And its huge discount has landed in time for the Black Friday run-up, meaning its at one of its lowest-ever prices.

placeholder image
Currys

Currys is offering £80 off this compact premium air fryer, bringing its price down to just £99.99. Its asymmetrical baskets are ideal for cooking separate portions of food, while its digital panel will make timing very easy. It’s also in a very alluring black and gold colour, perfect for modern kitchens.

placeholder image
Currys

Aimed at large families, its two large asymmetrical drawers will make preparing meals very easy. Bright, clear digital displays will help you keep track of temperatures and timings, while the “extra crisp” technology is perfect for chips. Argos is offering a massive discount on it ahead of Black Friday.

placeholder image
Amazon

Another Tefal in our list, this time a single-drawer appliance, but with a 7.5-litre capacity for family cooking. Ideal for precision cooking with its simple rotary nob, this does have presets, but it’ll suit people who like to customise their own cooking times and temperatures. It’s currently a bargain on Amazon, too.

placeholder image
Lakeland

Very compact, but with plenty of premium features, this air fryer will save plenty of space in the kitchen. It features a clear panel on the drawer, so you can keep an eye on your food as it’s cooking, and Lakeland has knocked the price right down. This is one of the neatest eight-litre air fryers on the market right now.

placeholder image
Salter

With an unusual design, featuring an overhead heating system, this versatile air fryer also serves as a grill. This means you can give food a chargrilled flavour, and that’s perfect for cooking meats. It also features a temperature probe, so you can ensure you’re cooking safely. Charlies has a massive saving on this clever device right now.

