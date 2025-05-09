A reliable student-ready machine with plenty of storage and speed | HP

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From student picks to gaming bundles, these are the best-value laptops in Amazon’s Tech Week sale — with up to 37% off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon Tech Week is packed with strong offers across tech categories, but laptops are where some of the biggest savings lie. We’ve picked out the five best Amazon Tech Week deals that genuinely offer value — whether you’re looking for an everyday machine or a serious gaming setup.

HP laptop deals dominate the list, with four of the five best-value picks coming from the brand. That said, one of the most versatile offers this year is from Dell, proving there’s strong competition across the board for mainstream buyers.

1. Best budget choice: HP Stream 14” Laptop

Get it now for £149.99 (was £229.00, save 35%) at Amazon

A sleek and simple machine that’s ideal for light everyday use | HP

The HP Stream 14” is a lightweight everyday laptop that’s great for web browsing, word processing and email. It features a Celeron N4120 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, and a 14-inch HD display.

Microsoft 365 Personal (one-year subscription) is included, giving you Word, Excel, PowerPoint and 1TB of cloud storage — all for under £150. It’s one of the most accessible Amazon Tech Week offers for light-use buyers.

2. Best for students: HP 14” Laptop with Intel Core i5

Get it now for £349.99 (was £549.99, save 36%) at Amazon

A reliable student-ready machine with plenty of storage and speed | HP

This HP 14” laptop balances power and portability with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a fast 512GB SSD. The anti-glare FHD display is flicker-free, and it supports HP Fast Charge, ideal for lectures, working on the go, or home-based study.

A strong student option and one of the best laptops under £500 UK deals this week.

3. Best for gaming: HP Omen 17” Laptop + HyperX Cloud III Headset

Get it now for £849.99 (was £1,349.99, save 37%) at Amazon

Big-screen gaming with a bundled headset and RTX 4050 graphics | HP

The HP Omen 17” delivers powerful gaming performance with an AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS processor, NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The 144Hz full HD display is ideal for smooth gameplay, and the bundle includes a HyperX Cloud III headset for immersive audio.

A high-spec setup at a much lower price than usual, and one of the standout Amazon Tech Week bundles.

4. Best 2-in-1 option: HP Envy x360 14” Convertible Laptop

Get it now for £789.99 (was £949.00, save 17%) at Amazon

Sleek, versatile and AI-ready – ideal for creative multitasker | HP

The HP Envy x360 14” blends versatility with premium performance. It features the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, and a 512GB SSD. The 360-degree hinge and WUXGA touchscreen let you use it as a laptop or tablet.

Ideal for creatives, stylus users and professionals who need a smart, adaptable machine.

5. Best everyday performer: Dell Inspiron 16 7640 2-in-1 Laptop

Get it now for £799.00 (was £1,099.00, save 27%) at Amazon

A high-res touchscreen laptop from Dell with all the extras included | Dell

The Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 offers high-end features for an excellent mid-range price. You get a 2.5K 90Hz touchscreen display, Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. Switch easily between tablet and laptop modes using the 360° hinge, making it a great choice for productivity, streaming and everyday use. It’s one of the strongest Dell Inspiron Tech Week sale options we’ve seen.

For anyone looking to upgrade this season, these picks represent the best Amazon laptops 2025 — high-spec machines, strong discounts, and mainstream appeal.

Looking for laptop accessories to complete your setup?

From compact printers and wireless mice to privacy screens and carry cases, Amazon is also discounting a wide range of tech accessories during Tech Week. Explore extras from trusted brands like Logitech, Anker and HP while the deals last.

Browse Amazon Tech Week accessories and add-ons here.