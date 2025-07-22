Salter Dual Air Pro air fryer slashed from £229.99 to just £74.99
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
This top-spec air fryer has been heavily discounted, and it's now priced at just £74.99. This appears to have led to a sales rush, because even Amazon has run out of stock, but we have seen them available on the Salter website.
The Salter Dual Air Pro usually costs £229.99, but if you can catch the deal before the stock runs out, you'd get it for £74.99 - and they're in such hot demand, the number you can buy has been restricted.
It's a classic dual-drawer design, with a huge 7.6-litre capacity, more than enough to cook a family meal in.
Premium features also include a 1,700w power output and a digital control panel.
The two drawers can be controlled separately, with a match cook function that automatically ensures both sides are ready at the same time.
Air fryers are a far healthier way to cook, and they can save money, too. Salter has worked out it's around 57% cheaper to run, when comparing the energy used to cook a chicken in a 1.8 kW electric oven.
We don't know how long the 67% discount will last, but you will qualify for free delivery if you catch one in time, and Salter offers an extended warranty if you register the product when it arrives.
