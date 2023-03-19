WWE star Rhea Ripley has taken to social media, correcting online misconceptions about her physique. Nicknamed ‘The Nightmare’, Ripley is gearing up for the biggest match of her career so far.

This clash will be against Charlotte Flair at the upcoming Wrestlemania 39 as part of the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship. As part of the build up to the tussle, many organisations and individuals on social media have made graphics comparing the two wrestlers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripley posted on social media retweeting one now deleted graphic. Correcting the information, she said: “Seen a lot of these being made, so I’m going to correct you all. I’m 5ft 9in, 170lbs.”

Wrestling fans responded in the comments to Ripley’s clarification. One fan wrote: “I’ve always said you look taller than reported. Thanks for clearing this up, Rhea.”

Most Popular

Another replied to say: “I knew it! I was like ain’t no way she’s 5’7" in response to the graphic which gave her height at two inches less.” A further doubter of the height given in the graphic aid said: “I was starting to have a tough time believing it when I read “5’7” - I was all like “Rhea’s got to be taller than that!”

Rhea Ripley looks on during the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome on January 28, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad