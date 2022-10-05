World Mental Health Day 2022: when is it, what is the theme and how to get involved?

The global event, World Mental Health Day, will take place in a matter of days with the aim of offering support and ending the stigma around mental health.

The international event has been recognised for more than 70 years and highlights the work being done to ensure mental health is treated with as equal importance as physical health.

The World Health Organisation website states that: “the overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health.

“The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.”

Many people will face mental health issues throughout their lives, however, there is still a stigma surrounding the issue and asking for help.

According to the Mind charity website , one in four people will experience a mental health problem of some kind each year in England.

The website also states that approximately only one in eight adults across England and Wales with a mental health problem are currently getting any kind of treatment.

The amount of people with common mental health problems went up by 20% between 1993 to 2014, in both men and women across England and Wales.

So, when is World Mental Health Day and how can you get involved?

Here’s everything you need to know about the international event.

When is World Mental Health Day 2022?

World Mental Health Day takes place on Monday October, 10.

The World Health Organisation recognises World Mental Health Day on 10 October every year.

What is the theme for this year?

According to the Mental Health organisation website the theme of 2022’s World Mental Health Day is ‘Make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority’.

The theme is set by the World Federation for Mental Health.

How can you get involved?

There are many ways you can get involved with World Mental Health day and offer your support.

The official Mental Health website has tons of resources you can rely on, some of these include:

Wearing a green ribbon pin. The green ribbon is the international symbol for mental health awareness, they are asking people to order and wear their green ribbon to raise awareness and support good mental health for all.

The website also has official posters and social graphics for World Mental Health Day 2022 available for download so you can help spread the word.

The World Health Organisation will be hosting their annual event in solidarity with the day. The event description says: “WHO will work with partners to launch a campaign around the theme of Making Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority.

“This will be an opportunity for people with mental health conditions, advocates, governments, employers, employees and other stakeholders to come together to recognize progress in this field and to be vocal about what we need to do to ensure Mental Health & Well-Being becomes a Global Priority for all.”

What is World Mental Health Day?

World Mental Health Day is an international day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma.