Wordle Today: Hints and clues to today’s New York Times puzzle - plus the answer for April 18

Wordle is the fun and addictive word guessing game - here’s the word for today, April 18

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 17th Apr 2023, 20:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 00:01 BST

Wordle is a fun word game which has been testing our knowledge of language for many months now. It became hugely popular over the coronavirus lockdown and discussions about the daily answer became commonplace in households and on video calls across the country.

The game which is now owned by the New York Times, is played by millions around the world everyday. There have been over 600 Wordle answers to date.

The brain-teaser works by challenging users to figure out the daily five letter word. Users are given six guesses to get the five letter word.

You’ll be given a series of hints provided through coloured tiles which help you to see just how close you are to guessing the word. The tiles work as follows:

    • If any of your letters are highlighted as green, that means you’ve got the right letter in the right place
    • If any of the letters are highlighted as yellow, that means the letter is in the word, but it’s in the wrong place
    • If any of your letters are highlighted as grey, it means that letter isn’t included anywhere in the secret word
    This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game “Wordle” on a mobile phone in Washington, DC on January 11, 2022 (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game “Wordle” on a mobile phone in Washington, DC on January 11, 2022 (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
    This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game “Wordle” on a mobile phone in Washington, DC on January 11, 2022 (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
    Clues to Wordle answer on April 18 2023

    Today’s Wordle is a noun which starts with the letter H. It is a workd which is a breed of dog.

    If you are still stumped but don’t want to lose your streak, scroll down for the answer to today’s puzzle…

    Wordle answer for April 18

    Today’s Wordle is HOUND. This is a breed of dog which is often used in hunting.

    Wordle can be accessed on laptops, smartphones and tablets. To play along, visit the New York Times website. 

