Award winning hit musical Wicked is returning to theatres up and down the UK and Ireland on a huge tour, according to What’sOnStage . The show will start its run at the end of 2023 and conclude in early 2025.

The tour will visit 10 cities starting with Edinburgh in December 2023 before continuing its journey around the UK and Ireland. It will come to a close in Manchester in January 2025.

The theatre show is based on the novel ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West’ written by Gregory Maguire. It is the story of two university friends who are in the land of Oz.

The pair have very different paths ahead of them with one destined to become Glinda The Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked has been seen by 11million people in 17 years in the West End and the new tour coincides with the filming and production of the two-part Wicked movie, which is set to premiere in 2024 and 2025.

Most Popular

Wicked‘s UK and Ireland executive producer Michael McCabe said: "We’re delighted to be embarking on this third tour of the UK and Ireland and taking Wicked back to ten incredible theatres in England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland where sold-out audiences previously greeted us so ecstatically. We’re excited to have this opportunity to share once again the spectacle, magic and emotion that has created unforgettable memories for audiences everywhere.”

How to get Wicked tickets

Tickets for the fresh run of shows can be purchased through Ticketmaster . The dates of when each show goes on sale can be found below.

Full UK tour dates

Advertisement Hide Ad