Why We Shouldn’t Judge a Book by Its Council Estate

Lancashire Mumpreneur Empowers Women Through Podcasting & Self-Publishing

I’m a Lancashire-based author, podcaster, and business coach, helping busy mums self-publish books, build passive income, and develop a success-driven mindset. Through my podcast, books, and coaching, I’ve helped women worldwide turn their ideas into income—all while juggling motherhood!

Lyndsay Williams- Self published Author Manifesting through Motherhood

Too often, society makes assumptions based on where a person comes from. If someone grows up on a council estate, they are often judged before they’ve even had the chance to tell their story. But success, resilience, and ambition are not determined by a postcode—they come from within.

Lyndsay, 42 a proud Preston woman raised on the Callon estate, knows this all too well. Growing up, she was raised single-handedly by her mum Lesley, who became a single parent at just 17. Despite the challenges of life on a council estate, Lyndsay found more than just a place to live—she found a strong community.

A Community That Looked Out for Each Other

Callon wasn’t just an estate; it was a family. Everyone looked out for each other, and lifelong friendships were formed. “It was the kind of place where doors were always open, and people genuinely cared,” Lyndsay recalls. It wasn’t about wealth or status—it was about connection, kindness, and resilience.

Manifesting through Motherhood

Lyndsay attended St. Teresa’s Primary School, where she made more lasting friendships and built the foundation for her future. Her connection to Callon runs even deeper—her grandparents also grew up there, making it a place that spans generations in her family.

Breaking Stereotypes and Building Success

Despite the stigma often attached to council estates, Lyndsay refused to let labels define her future. She went on to run two businesses, her hair and beauty one and then became an author, and launched a successful podcast advocating for women and families, supporting mums in personal wellness and business growth.

Her journey hasn’t been without challenges. As a mum of a child with additional needs, she’s had to navigate the complexities of parenthood while building her career. But instead of letting obstacles hold her back, she’s used them as fuel to push forward.

Author/ Podcaster

Lyndsay’s book, “Manifesting Through Motherhood,” reflects her journey of resilience, self-belief, and empowerment. It’s a guide for mums who want to create the life they dream of, no matter where they come from.

Your Postcode Doesn’t Define You!

Lyndsay’s story is proof that where you come from doesn’t determine where you’re going. Council estates like Callon are filled with hardworking, ambitious, and kind-hearted people who, given the right opportunities, can achieve incredible things.

It’s time to stop judging a book by its cover—or in this case, by its council estate. Instead, let’s celebrate the strength, determination, and success that can grow from even the most unexpected places.