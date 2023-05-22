WhatsApp to release password reminder feature for end-to-end encrypted backups

WhatsApp is set to begin rolling out a new feature that will allow users to verify if the password on their end-to-end encrypted backups is correct. It will then allow users to replace the password if there is an incorrect match.

The new feature has already been made available to some users by installing the latest version of the instant messaging app for both iOS and Android. WhatsApp announced end-to-end encryption backups in a blog post two years ago and has since made updates to the feature.

Users can secure their backups using end-to-end encryption by either choosing a personal password or a 64-digit encryption key. Only the user will know this information, with neither WhatsApp or the back-up service providers, which includes Apple and Google, being able to read encrypted backups or unlock them.

WhatsApp had previously used its own encryption techniques to protect backups in the past, but this was not end-to-end encryption. The update has caused some users however to lose access to their encrypted backups after forgetting their passwords.

WhatsApp’s new feature will allow users to verify the password after installing the latest version of the instant messaging app, which could potentially allow users back into their backups. When loading up WhatsApp users may be prompted to enter their passwords that were chosen to encrypt their backups on Google Drive and iCloud.

The new feature is a reminder so that users can confirm whether the password is correct. The pop-up will automatically appear at random, with no current way to force the prompt to appear.

WhatsApp will introduce a feature where users will be prompted to enter their passwords for end-to-end encryption