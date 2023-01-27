Wetherspoons set to close dozens of pubs across the UK in 2023 - see full list of closures
Wetherspoon has confirmed which of its pubs will close in 2023 amid a slow recovery from trading since the pandemic.
Wetherspoon has confirmed which of its pubs are closing down amid a slow recovery in trading since the pandemic shut down hospitality. The group said it was facing “substantially higher costs” including paying staff and repairs to its pubs, and said it would also pay an extra £10m in interest over the next year as a result of higher rates.
In October, Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin said the group had undergone a ‘momentous challenge’ to tempt patrons back after lockdown and suggested pub-goers were opting for cheaper booze on offer in supermarkets. He said: “To coin a Shakespeare phrase, ‘the multiplying villainies of nature do swarm upon’ the hospitality industry.
“Following the lockdowns and restrictions of the pandemic, and surprisingly perhaps, the aftermath has been just as difficult for many companies. Most commentators, including most publicans, understandably predicted a post-lockdown boom in which the public would react to enforced cabin fever by embarking on a celebratory spree.
“But the reality has in contrast been a painstakingly slow recovery in sales, for some but not all, accompanied by great inflation in costs.” However, Mr Martin said that the pub chain has “’improved its prospects in a number of ways in recent financial years”, adding that its “underlying sales are improving”.
Which Wetherspoon pubs are set to close in 2023 - full list
Wetherspoon pubs already sold
- Harvest Moon - Orpington
- Alexander Bain - Wick
- Chapel an Gansblydhen - Bodmin
- Moon on the Square - Basildon
- Coal Orchard - Taunton
- Running Horse - Airside Doncaster Airport
- Wild Rose - Bootle
- Edmund Halley - Lee Green
- The Willow Grove - Southport
- Postal Order - Worcester
- North and South Wales Bank - Wrexham
Wetherspoon pubs still up for sale
- The Butlers Bell - Stafford
- Worlds Inn - Romford
- Silkstone Inn - Barnsley
- Wrong ‘Un - Bexleyheath
- The Percy Shaw - Halifax
- Jolly Sailor - Hanham
- The Alfred Herring - Palmers Green
- The Moon & Bell - Loughborough
- The Widow Frost - Mansfield
- Resolution - Middlesbrough
- Foxley Hatch - Purley
- The Rising Sun - Redditch
- Sennockian - Sevenoaks
- Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis - Southampton
- The Columbia Press - Watford
- The Malthouse - Willenhall
- The John Masefield - New Ferry
- The Crosse Keys - Peebles
- Lord Arthur Lee - Fareham
- The Saltoun Inn - Fraserburgh
- General Sir Redvers Buller - Crediton
- Plough & Harrow - Hammersmith
- Thomas Leaper - Derby
- Cliftonville - Hove
- Tollgate - Turnpike Lane
- Asparagus - Battersea
- Millers Well - East Ham
- Hudson Bay - Forest Gate
- Angel - Islington
- The Billiard Hall - West Bromwich
- Capitol - Forest Hill
- The Bankers Draft - Eltham
- Moon on the Hill - Harrow
- The Bank House - Cheltenham
- Last Post - Loughton