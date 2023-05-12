News you can trust since 1886
Police have released CCTV footage of the moment a driver put their Need for Speed to the test as they drift around a busy roundabout

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 12th May 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read

A man has received a hefty fine and points on his licence after being caught ‘drifting’ around a busy roundabout in Minehead, Somerset. In CCTV footage, the driver can be seen putting their Need for Speed skills to test as the BMW drifts around the roundabout forcing other cars to take evasive action.

According to Avon and Somerset Police’s Roads Policing and Road Safety Teams, the car was stopped following 999 calls, with the CCTV footage used as evidence. The driver was fined £345 and £110 in costs, he also received eight points on his licence.

A spokesperson for Roads Policing and Road Safety Teams of Avon and Somerset Police said on Twitter: "COURT RESULT: This driver was stopped by ASPSpecials following a 999 call reporting drifting on a busy roundabout in Minehead.

Most Popular

    "CCTV footage was used as evidence confirming the lack of control by the driver, who pleaded guilty to DWDC and received: eight points £345 fine £110 costs."

