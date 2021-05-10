Watch live: Boris Johnson announces lockdown changes in England from May 17

No 10 has confirmed that ‘Step 3’ of the roadmap, which also includes the reopening of indoor hospitality, will take place following a further review of the data and the four tests.

But although most social contact rules outdoors will be lifted, gatherings of more than 30 will remain illegal.

There are at least five weeks between each step out of lockdown - allowing for four weeks to collect data and then a week for businesses to prepare to reopen.

Latest figures show a third of UK adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid, with over 17.5m people having received both jabs.