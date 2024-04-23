Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hayley Rubery, 33, and her partner, Ben, 40, took on the ‘massive renovation project’ because they liked the idea of ‘van life’ but didn’t want to spend a fortune. Ms Rubery has shared inspirational video of her fixing up the thirty year old van which she found for £500 on Facebook Marketplace.

Holiday on a budget

"We're having to do it quite slowly because of the cost of everything,” the full-time influencer said. Hayley has a £500 budget to renovate the two berth caravan - and has spent £300 so far taking out the damp wood and re-doing the kitchen. The couple have transformed it all themselves by "winging it".

Damp-proofing on a budget

The couple from Norwich, Norfolk, set themselves a tight £500 budget and started by refilling the outside to stop any further damp. They then removed any damp wood and bought new wood from a timber yard for £5 per piece of plywood.

Cheap home hacks

Hayley upcycled the kitchen around £60 - by using budget hacks such as stick on tiles costing £11.89 and using left over paint from previous renovations. She has also bought vinyl adhesive flooring for £20 - which she will lay down last.

DIY bathroom

She will tackle the bathroom next and is planning to use a waterproof adhesive to decorate. Hayley said: "It's surprising what a difference you can make on a small budget. I've just been winging it. We're the kind of people that give it a go.