Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Footage captured at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore clearly shows the wreckage after it was rammed by a container vessel. Six workers are now presumed to be dead, after the high-speed 300 metre cargo ship struck one of the bridge's supports.

The six workers who were on the bridge when it collapsed were employed by Brawner Builders, a local contractor that carries out maintenance work on bridges in Maryland state. The company's executive vice-president, Jeffrey Pritzker, told the New York Times: "They were wonderful family people." He said that the six men who are missing had "spouses, children. It's just a very, very bad day."

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The remains of Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore after it collapsed following a collision with a ship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ship had lost power and issued a distress call moments before the crash, but was moving too quickly to change course. The Dali vessel collided with the bridge at around midnight on Tuesday, while several vehicles were travelling overhead.

Audio has been released of the first responder call, where police were ordered to 'hold all traffic' from entering the Key Bridge. "There's a ship approaching that's just lost their steering, so until they get that under control, we've got to stop all traffic," an officer says over the police radio. Another identifies that there are construction workers on the bridge, and suggests the foreman be notified and workers be escorted off the bridge.