Vernon Kay is the new host of the mid-morning show on BBC Radio 2, it has been confirmed. The Bolton-born TV and radio star best known for presenting Channel 4’s T4 along with a myriad of other programmes will host his first Radio 2 show in May, replacing Ken Bruce.

Vernon said he was “absolutely over the moon” to be handed the microphone to present Radio 2’s mid-morning show, adding that it was “an honour to be following in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce”.

“I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world while in the company of the Radio 2 listeners who I feel I’ve got to know over the last 18 months,” he went on. “It’s a dream come true to join the Radio 2 family and I can’t wait to start.”

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “Radio 2 is home to some of the UK’s best loved presenters, and I’m thrilled to welcome Vernon to mid-mornings on Radio 2. He’s a hugely talented, warm and witty host who has already proved himself to be a firm favourite with our listeners when he’s presented many and varied shows across the station. I can’t wait to hear his brilliant new show.”

Vernon is no stranger to Radio 2 listeners, having covered for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Steve Wright in the Afternoon, Rylan on Saturday and Dermot O’Leary in recent years. He also presents Dance Sounds of the 90s on BBC Sounds and Radio 2.

The former model is also a regular face on TV for the past 20 years, having presented a variety of shows across various channels including All Star Family Fortunes, Formula E coverage, T4, This Morning and numerous game shows for ITV including Vernon Kay’s Gameshow Marathon, Drive and Splash! He’s also hosted three network shows in the US for ABC and NBC and he came third when a contestant on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2020.