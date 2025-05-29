'Variety Extravaganza'
Thursday 19th June 2025
Live on Stage at St.Mary's Community Centre, Broadfield Walk, Leyland.
Artistes :
Sabinelles - Comedy Vocal Duo
Jared Lee - Sounds of the 60's
Brian Sefton - Magician
Stevie Jomes - Vocalist
Rachael Cleverley Variety Show Dancers.
Des Day - Compere
Tickets available from the Community Centre. Tel: 07709 050817 / 07946 172098. Tickets £10 OAP / Concessions £8. Show Starts 7.30pm
In aid of Equity Benevolent Fund and St. Mary's Community Centre Leyland.