'Variety Extravaganza'

By June Ascot
Contributor
Published 29th May 2025, 13:16 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 07:52 BST
Thursday 19th June 2025

Live on Stage at St.Mary's Community Centre, Broadfield Walk, Leyland.

Artistes :

Sabinelles - Comedy Vocal Duo

Jared Lee - Sounds of the 60's

Brian Sefton - Magician

Stevie Jomes - Vocalist

Rachael Cleverley Variety Show Dancers.

Des Day - Compere

Tickets available from the Community Centre. Tel: 07709 050817 / 07946 172098. Tickets £10 OAP / Concessions £8. Show Starts 7.30pm

In aid of Equity Benevolent Fund and St. Mary's Community Centre Leyland.

