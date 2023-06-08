The luckiest cities in the UK have been revealed where the most millionaires have been made due to winning lottery jackpots. In the UK, around 6,800 millionaires have been made since the lottery’s inception in 1994.

Birmingham tops the list as the luckiest area with 205 people in the area becoming millionaires since the lottery began 29 years ago. It comfortably sits top, with Belfast coming in second with 174.

We move north of the border for third place with Glasgow having 158 millionaires due to the lottery. Watford in Hertfordshire has the highest number of lotto millionaires per head of adult population with 1 in 4,878 people enjoying seven-figure wins.

The list is largely dominated by the north. Sheffield comes in at fourth with 150 lotto millionaires. Newcastle and Liverpool are tied fifth with 136 millionaires apiece with Manchester just three behind in sixth place.

Despite living through a cost of living crisis, between last April and March this year, a whopping 383 millionaires were made, averaging more than one per day.

Birmingham named luckiest city by the National Lottery. (Photo - Ming - stock.adobe.com)