Health alerts have been issued for all regions until Monday (June 19) as the country continues to swelter in scorching heat for another week. The UK Health Security Agency said the yellow alert is now in place for all parts of England.

In an announcement issued on Tuesday (June 13), UKHSA said : “All regions of England have been placed under a yellow alert for this period. Five regions were previously under an amber alert from Friday 9 June until 9am this morning and have been de-escalated to yellow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new system of colour-coded heat warnings, which only cover England, warns the public and the NHS about high summer temperatures that could pose danger. Alerts are coded green, yellow, and red to correspond with the current weather warning system used by the Met Office.

A yellow alert means that any impacts include the increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for individuals over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Most Popular

This comes after the Met Office declared a heatwave in a region of the UK ranging from the north west to the south east of England. A heatwave occurs when daily maximum temperatures hit or surpass the heatwave temperature threshold for three consecutive days.

The temperature threshold varies by county, with the maximum being 28C in and around London and the lowest being 25C in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the north of England.

5-day UK forecast

Tuesday, June 13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showers and thunderstorms will largely die out in the northwest, leaving a mostly dry night with clear periods. Some misty low clouds affecting coasts in the northeast and far southwest. Less warm and less humid than of late for most.

Wednesday, June 14

Most areas will have a dry, very warm and generally sunny day, once any early low cloud clears. However, isolated thunderstorms are possible across northern Scotland.

All regions in England have been issued with a heat alert which will remain in place for one week.

Outlook for Thursday (June 15) to Saturday (June 17)