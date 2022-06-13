UK drivers face up to 31 hour wait to charge EVs

New research has revealed drivers in Leeds could face a 31 our wait to charge their cars. (pictured below)

Research by automotive experts Car Lease Special Offers, analysed the number of EV’s per city and their public charging points to reveal how long you’d have to wait to recharge your motor using public chargers. As well as giving six expert tips on how to beat the EV charging queues.

Countries with the most charging points for EV owners

6 tips to beat the EV charging queues

1. Find free charging points where you can

There are thousands of free electric vehicle charging points available in the UK. Finding a free charge could save you money in the long run.

For example, fully charging a 60kWh EV at home costs around £15 depending on your energy prices. Rapid public charge points, such as those at service stations, often cost around £6.50 for a 30 min (90 mile) charge.

2. know your surroundings

Knowing where exactly the nearest public charger is to your location is useful, so that you aren’t wasting power by travelling around the area looking for one. Zap Map is a brilliant website that shows the location of all public EV charging points.

3. Install a home charger

Unfortunately the Electric Vehicle Homecharger Scheme (EVHS) from the government ended in March 2022 for those that live in bungalows, detached, semi-detached or terraced housing. The scheme is still open for homeowners that live in flats and people in rental accommodation (flat and single-use properties).

That said, installing a 7kW Pod Point Solo 3 smart home charger costs around £899, which sounds like a large outlay but can be worth it in the long run. Smart chargers are the best option as they are internet-connected.

4. Go to public charging stations at off-peak times

To avoid the need for queueing up at an EV charging station, it’s best to go to charging points at off-peak times, which will naturally be a lot quieter when visiting the free locations at the likes of supermarkets and shopping centres.

Try to avoid between 7am-10am, 12pm-2pm and 4pm-7pm if you can, as these are likely to be the busiest times.

5. Encourage your employer to invest in charge points for work

If you need to travel into work for an office job or the likes, your employer may not know that they can take advantage of a government grant as part of the Workpace Charging Scheme (WCS). This can cover up to 75% of the cost and a maximum of £350 for each socket, up to 40 sockets.

6. Make sure you're using the fastest available charger

There are a few different types of EV chargers. These are:

Rapid and Ultra Rapid

Fast

Slow