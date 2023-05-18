A UK private jet company is offering an exclusive flight experience for pets and their owners. The aptly named K9 Jets airline launched earlier this year and offers a range of flights through London.

It’s a lot of hassle going on holiday when you’re a pet parent. Flying your pet as carry-on can be distressing and chaotic while finding a kennel or pet sitter can be unnecessarily expensive - combined with the fact you’ll be without your best bud.

Prior to its launch in March, thousands of people registered their interest in K9 Jets and clearly didn’t bat an eyelid at the fairly sizable price tag. Tickets for the experience start at £7,100 and include a space for one human and their pet.

The airline prominently caters for dogs and cats but other creatures are welcome if you inform the airline of your requirement. Your pet will receive first-class care including snacks and a far more comfortable experience than flying commercial.

The airline has received glowing reviews from pet parents who have flown with their four-legged friends. On Trustpilot, one happy user reported the experience as a “very important service to those who cherish their pets as true family members”.

While another user wrote: “After seven painful months of looking for the best possible way to relocate my two beloved large dogs to Europe, flying with k9jets felt like a breath of fresh air. The entire process was easy, secure and luxurious.

“The k9jets team was caring, kind and helpful every step of the way. They really went above and beyond to make this flight happen for us and for that I am forever grateful.”

If you want to give your pet the royal experience or simply want to be able to relocate your ride-or-die, visit the K9Jets website to register your interest.

K9 Jets routes from London

The full list of K9 Jets destinations you can fly to from London are below…

New Jersey

Dubai

Nice