Discover expert-backed tips on how to document and report UFO sightings

According to Nick Pope, former head of the British Government’s UFO Project, the UK is home to six major UFO hotspots: Manchester, Liverpool, Warminster, Wiltshire, London, and Bonnybridge.

This is why, with a recent surge in sightings, including one just three weeks ago in Scotland, online psychic chat provider Psychic World has put together a guide on how to properly document and report your experience.

The term UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) has been widely used for decades to describe any aerial sighting that cannot be immediately explained.

However, in recent years, UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) has become the preferred term among government and military officials.

UAPs refer to any anomalous airborne object, including those detected by radar or infrared sensors, not just those seen with the naked eye. While the two terms are often used interchangeably, UAP is meant to be broader and more scientifically neutral.

If you believe you’ve witnessed something unusual, follow these expert-backed steps to ensure your report is taken seriously.

1. Stay Calm and Observe Carefully

Panic and excitement can distort details, so remain as composed as possible. Many UFO sightings have logical explanations, such as satellites, drones, or military aircraft, but key observations can help determine if what you saw is truly out of the ordinary.

Take note of:

Shape: Was it a saucer, orb, triangle, cylinder, or something else?

Size: Compare it to known objects (e.g., a plane, the moon, or a car).

Colour and Lights: Were there unusual hues, flashing lights, or a glow?

Sound: Was it completely silent, or did it emit a hum, buzz, or roar?

Speed and Movement: Did it hover, dart, zigzag, or vanish suddenly?

2. Document Everything Immediately

The accuracy of your account depends on how quickly you record what you saw. The more details you capture, the stronger your report will be.

Write it down: Record the time, location, weather conditions, and any notable environmental factors.

Take photos and videos: Use your phone but include landmarks for scale.

Sketch the UFO: If video quality is poor or the object moves too fast, a simple drawing can help reconstruct the sighting.

Check flight trackers: Use apps like Flightradar24 to rule out known aircraft or satellites.

3. Look for Other Witnesses

A sighting gains credibility when multiple people report similar details. If others saw the same phenomenon:

Ask for their descriptions first to avoid influencing their recollection.

Exchange contact information in case further details emerge.

Encourage them to document their experience separately.

4. Report the Sighting to the Right Authorities

Reporting your sighting ensures that experts can analyse the data and separate real anomalies from explainable events. In the UK, you can submit your report to the British UFO Research Association (BUFORA). However, avoid contacting the police unless you believe there is an immediate safety risk, such as a possible crash or an object interfering with aviation.

For aviation-related concerns, consider notifying:

Local aviation authorities (such as the UK Civil Aviation Authority).

Air traffic control if the object seemed like a potential threat to aircraft.

5. Avoid Misinformation and Stay Updated

UFO reports can quickly spiral into conspiracy theories online. Be cautious when sharing your experience on social media. Instead, seek out reputable sources such as:

Government disclosures and official databases

Expert analysis from scientific and aviation communities

You could join dedicated UFO research forums on platforms like Reddit or Facebook to discuss sightings with experts and enthusiasts without having to be a whistleblower, making the information accessible to a wider audience who might not be equipped to handle it alone.

Antonella, a paranormal phenomena expert at Psychic World advises: “Misinformation can spread quickly these days, especially with the rise of deepfake videos and AI-generated images. If you want to make a meaningful contribution to UFO research, focus on credible data and trusted reporting channels.”

“Even if some reports turn out to be hoaxes, don't be discouraged and don’t hesitate to share your experience in an informed, detailed way. Use the best possible image or video, ideally including background features like trees or buildings to help give context on the UFO’s size and distance.

“Your careful observations could help shed light on the phenomenon, and by contributing responsibly, you might just help separate fact from fiction in this constantly evolving area.”