The wedding season is now here and if you are looking for the perfect place to celebrate your last days of freedom with your besties, look no further. A new study by VegasSlotsOnline has revealed 10 of the best destinations for hen dos in Europe, including three in the UK.

The research , which takes into account the average costs of drinks and Airbnbs in each city as well as yearly search volumes for “stag do in (insert city),” looks at 55 cities over all. So whether you want to party hard, relax and pamper yourself, or soak up some culture, there is a destination for every type of hen do.

Budapest is the best spot to celebrate your hen do weekend, with cheap drinks (£1.86) and accommodation (£58.70). The second spot goes to Prague, Czechia, which has been described as one of the most "impressive of any European cities." With the cheapest cocktail (£7) and pint (£1.82) prices in the league, it also has the best nightlife and drinking spots outside of the city centre.

Barcelona, in third place, is widely renowned for its nightlife and beautiful beaches, but it is also one of the most costly cities, with Airbnb costing on average £162.50 a night and cocktails costing on average £10. Port Olimpic is the best place to go clubbing with the bride-to-be because there are several major beach clubs nearby.

And the UK is home to some of the best places for a hen do if you’re on a low budget but still want to experience one of the best nights of your life before you end your singlehood. Liverpool, which ranks fourth overall, is among the cities on the list thanks to places like Concert Square and Albert Doc, which provide one-stop nightlife shops where you can party without the need to flag a cab to get to your next venue.

Top 10 European cities for a hen do

Budapest Prague Lisbon Liverpool Valencia Barcelona Birmingham Manchester Brussels Glasgow