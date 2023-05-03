Tony Awards 2023: Full list of nominations revealed as Jodie Comer and Jessica Chastain shortlisted for prize
Broadway’s show Some Like it Hot is leading the way with a total of 13 nominations
The highly anticipated 76th Tony Awards is finally arriving as this year’s list of nominees has officially been revealed. Each year, the prestigious ceremony celebrates Broadway’s best shows and theatre achievements over a 12 month period.
This year, the awards show, which will be held on June 11 at the historic United Palace in Washington Heights, New York, is set to welcome stars to the stage and acknowledge achievements in Broadway productions that opened between 2022–23.
Some Like it Hot leads the way with a total of 13 nominations while & Juliet, New York, New York and Shucked each have nine nominations.
Killing Eve star Jodie Comer and actress Jessica Chastain have been shortlisted for a prize under the best leading actress in a play. Comer for her role in the one-woman play Prima Facie and Chastain for her performance in A Doll’s House.
Below is a full list of the many nominees at this year’s glamorous Tony Awards.
Best book of a musical
& Juliet – David West Read
Kimberly Akimbo – David Lindsay-Abaire
New York, New York – David Thompson and Sharon Washington
Shucked – Robert Horn
Some Like It Hot – Matthew López and Amber Ruffin
Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre
Almost Famous – music: Tom Kitt, lyrics: Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt
Kimberly Akimbo – music: Jeanine Tesori, lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire
KPOP – music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon
Shucked – music and lyrics: Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark
Some Like It Hot – music and lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
Jordan E Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
Samuel L Jackson, The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
Best scenic design of a play
Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol
Best scenic design of a musical
Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, Camelot
Scott Pask, Shucked
Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot
Best costume design of a play
Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’
Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar
Best costume design of a musical
Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty, Parade
Jennifer Moeller, Camelot
Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP
Paloma Young, & Juliet
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York
Best lighting design of a play
Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
Jon Clark, A Doll’s House
Bradley King, Fat Ham
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
Jen Schriever, Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol
Best lighting design of a musical
Ken Billington, New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu, Camelot
Heather Gilbert, Parade
Howard Hudson, & Juliet
Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best sound design of a play
Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
Joshua D Reid, A Christmas Carol
Ben and Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
Ben and Max Ringham, Prima Facie
Best sound design of a musical
Kai Harada, New York, New York
John Shivers, Shucked
Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
Gareth Owen, & Juliet
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best direction of a play
Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’
Max Webster, Life of Pi
Best direction of a musical
Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O’Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
Best choreography
Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Jennifer Weber, KPOP
Best orchestrations
Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland, Shucked
Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York
Best play
Ain’t No Mo’ by Jordan E Cooper
Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis
Cost of Living by Martyna Majok
Fat Ham by James Ijames
Leopoldstadt by Tom Stoppard
Best musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best revival of a play
The Piano Lesson
A Doll’s House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Topdog/Underdog
Best revival of a musical
Into the Woods
Camelot
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street