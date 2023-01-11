Titanic, one of the most beloved tragic romantic classics, is returning to cinemas on February 10, in celebration of its 25th anniversary. Possibly the most notable on-screen lovers of all time, Rose Dewitt Bukater (played by Kate Winslet) and Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) were first introduced to movie-goers more than two decades ago.

And now, thanks to a digitally remastered edition, the blockbuster is coming to fans ‘for a limited time’ to celebrate its silver anniversary with 3D 4K HDR with high-frame rate. With the release of a new poster and a trailer ahead of its re-release, Titanic is set to rekindle fans with a trip down the memory lane.

Confirming the news, 20th Century Studios UK tweeted on Monday (January 10): “Titanic returns to the big screen in 4K 3D for a limited time on February 10.” The film, which has a runtime of three hours and 15 minutes, had huge success when its 3D version was released in cinemas in 2012.

Since its debut, the film has made some $2.2 billion worldwide and won 11 Oscars in total with its director James Cameron winning the awards for Best Director, Best Film and Best Editing. It was the most successful film of all time, until Avatar, which is also directed by Cameron, passed that figure in 2009, earning $2.74 billion.

Premiered in 1997, Titanic centres around a 17-year-old aristocrat (Rose) who falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated Titanic. The film, which has a sad ending, had also sparked years of debates among viewers on whether or not Jack could have survived Titanic’s sinking.

In an interview with Postmedia in December , Cameron said he will finally put to rest “once and for all” the controversies on whether DiCaprio’s character could have been saved in the infamous floating door scene along with Kate, which he said wasn’t “scientifically possible to save Jack”.

