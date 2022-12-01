Global media brand Time Out has announced its list of the best places to live in the UK in 2023. Amongst the 15 name list are Birmingham and Manchester.

To come up with Time Out’s UK Best Places to Visit 2023 list , Time Out’s network of local editors have selected and ranked the destinations based on their current thriving food, drink and arts scene. In addition, it was also taken into consideration for the ranking whether there are also lots of new things to get excited about in the coming year in the chosen places such as new hotels, restaurants, museums or events to put on people’s calendars for 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the list, the seaside town of Eastbourne has come out on top. Coming second on Time Out’s UK Best Places to Visit 2023 list is Birmingham, which Time Out’s experts note for its “most underrated food scene in the UK” and the return of the Ashes in June next year as some of the key rationale for a visit. Cardigan, third on the list and given the title by Time Out of the “most underrated” spot in West Wales, is celebrated for its overall beauty and “dazzling creative streak” as well as its plethora of independent businesses, the renovated Cardigan Castle and “stunning” Guildhall Market.

Huw Oliver, Time Out’s UK Editor, explains why the places on the list have made the cut: “Rather than the usual hot spots, we want to highlight places, many of which are ludicrously underrated, which people don’t automatically think to go to. In all of the places on the list, you will find interesting things to see and do, eat and drink during the day and night, a friendly welcome and a community spirit which enables you to connect with locals and really get to know a place. We recommend that you definitely put one or more of these destinations on your travel list for next year”.

Most Popular

Full list of Time Out’s best places to live in the UK 2023

1. Eastbourne

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Birmingham

3. Cardigan

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Manchester

5. Scarborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. Glasgow

7. Dorset

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. London

9. Edinburgh

Advertisement Hide Ad

10. Liverpool

11. Padstow

Advertisement Hide Ad

12. Orkney

13. Margate

Advertisement Hide Ad

14. Sheffield

15. Cheshire