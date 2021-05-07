These are the 12 countries on the travel ‘green list’ - and the holiday hotspots that missed out
Transport secretary Grant Schapps has given an update on which countries people will and won’t be able to travel to from May 17.
Schapps revealed which countries are being placed on the ‘green list’, meaning that quarantine upon return to England won’t be necessary - though testing is still required.
In his opening statement, Schapps recognised the importance of international travel for Brits with family around the world, as well as for leisure purposes.
He stressed, however, that the approach to allowing international travel would remain “cautious”, confirming that the partial re-opening scheduled for May 17 is by no means a blanket lifting of restrictions.
He referred to Britain’s improved progress on driving virus rates down, saying the country have “managed to construct a fortress against COVID."
Keeping that "fortress" secure, he said, is the next task we face - adding that restrictions on travel will remain for the majority of countries.
Popular holiday destinations like Spain, France and Greece, he said, are not on the green list - though Schapps confirmed that the list will be reviewed every few weeks.
The 12 countries that will be on the green list are as follows:
Gibraltar
Israel
Portugal
Australia
New Zealand
Brunei
Iceland
Faroe Islands
Tristan Da Cunha
St Helena
Ascension
Falkland Islands
Singapore
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
The following countries, meanwhile, have been added to the red list:
Angola
Argentina
Bangladesh
Bolivia
Botswana
Brazil
Burundi
Cape Verde
Chile
Colombia
Democratic Republic of Congo
Ecuador
Eswatini
Ethiopia
French Guiana
Guyana
India
Kenya
Lesotho
Malawi
Maldives
Mozambique
Namibia
Nepal
Oman
Pakistan
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Qatar
Rwanda
Seychelles
Somalia
South Africa
Suriname
Tanzania
Turkey
Uruguay
United Arab Emirates
Venezuela
Zambia
Zimbabwe
The remaining, vast majority of countries will be on the amber list – including France, Greece and Spain.
Travel to ‘red list’ countries will be restricted along the same lines as the Government’s current ‘red list’, meaning returning travellers must stay for 10 days in a quarantine hotel, as well as take a pre-departure test and a further PCR test on day two and day eight after returning.
Arrivals from countries on the ‘amber list’ must quarantine for 10 days, take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on day two and day eight after their return, with the option of a “test to release” on day five to end self-isolation early.