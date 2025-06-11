The top things Brits laugh at - when they know they shouldn't

Tripping over featured in the top 10 | David Meadwell / SWNS.com

Watching someone fall over, walk into a door - or run to catch a bus and just miss it are among the top 10 things we laugh at but know we shouldn’t find funny.

A poll of 2,000 adults found they laugh at something inappropriate or insensitive four times a month, with someone falling off a chair most likely to leave them chuckling.

Others admit to sniggering when they see someone trying to chase after money or paperwork blowing away in the wind while some even laugh at children eating sour or spicy food for the first time.

But despite 49 per cent finding moments of misfortune happening to others funny, 37 per cent feel embarrassed when they happen to them.

The research was commissioned by Doritos Flamin’ Hot, which is launching two limited-edition “Flamin’ Hot or Not?” packs on Doritos and Walkers MAX - a flavour challenge where one in every four crisps packs a fiery punch.

Spokesperson Rob Pothier said: “There’s a universal, somewhat mischievous thrill in witnessing others experience misfortune or discomfort.

"Whether it’s someone tripping or eating spicy foods - we often can’t help but laugh.

"We know that as a nation, Brits love spicy food and these challenges shouldn’t be taken too seriously.

"It is these moments that bring us closer together as we look back and laugh at them."

The study found a moment of misfortune lives with Brits for at least a few hours after it’s happened (36 per cent).

But for 10 per cent, it can be days before they feel they can get over it.

Being best ‘frenemies’ seems to be the case for many, as 42 per cent find moments of misfortune are funnier when they happen to someone they know, rather than a stranger.

Although, 29 per cent are more likely to laugh at a moment of misfortune on a TV show than in real life.

The research, carried out via OnePoll, also revealed watching people feel the burn of food that is too spicy for them makes 43 per cent laugh

And despite the pain it brings, 26 per cent like to eat spicy foods, with 29 per cent claiming they would be happy to take part in a ‘hot and spicy’ challenge if there was a chance to win money.

Four in 10 Brits (41 per cent) are adamant that they can handle the heat, saying they can deal with spicy food “well”

Other ‘painful’ challenges people would be happy to take part in include walking long distances (34 per cent) and climbing mountains (13 per cent).

Other than money, enjoying the challenge was the main reason for wanting to take part (48 per cent), followed by it being 'a laugh' (39 per cent), and for the thrill (38 per cent).

The spokesperson for Doritos Flamin’ Hot added: “The adrenaline rush of tasting the crisp and finding out you haven’t got the spicy one is incredible.

“Topped off by the likelihood that someone else will get it, makes it even sweeter!"

Umbrella turning inside out was another unfortunate event that Brits 'shamefully' chuckle at | Shutterstock

Top 10 moments of misfortune we shouldn’t laugh at but do:

Falling off a chair Walking into a door Being pooped on by a bird Trying to push or pull a door that is clearly labelled the opposite Badly performed karaoke Tripping over A wardrobe malfunction (ripping trousers etc) Eating spicy food they thought they could handle but found it too hot Chasing money or paperwork in the wind Umbrella turning inside out