Indeed have compiled a list of the UK’s best jobs, based on factors that matter most to job seekers.

Job search engine Indeed has revealed the UK’s best jobs of 2024.

The list has been based on factors that matter most to job seekers, including; opportunity, high salary and flexibility.

With Project Manager taking the top spot, the research has shown that office-based jobs which can now be done remotely are increasingly sought after, as workers seek flexible working hours.

However, the list contains a wide variety of different job roles, as well as the average salary a person can earn in the role.

Danny Stacy, Senior Manager, Talent Intelligence at Indeed, said: “Indeed’s 2024 best jobs highlight a high demand for several white-collar roles, notably those that can be carried out from home, as many workers look to hold onto the flexibility afforded by remote work, despite an increasing number of employers now looking to encourage their teams back to the office.

“This is evident in the shifting balance of power towards employers that we’re starting to see amid the ongoing softening of labour demand. However, we are also seeing persistent skills shortages across both the engineering and construction industries, as well as healthcare, driving many relevant roles to feature on our top 20 list.

“Weighing up what’s important to you in a job, whether that be increased pay or a better work-life balance, will be important for anyone considering a career move in 2024. With the labour market gradually cooling off, considering how your skills align with these in-demand roles will also be a smart move.”

1 . Project Manager The average salary of a Project Manager is £45,593.

2 . Engineer The average salary of an Engineer is £37,199.

3 . Quantity Surveyor The average salary of a Quantity Surveyor is £47,360.

4 . Consultant The average salary of a Consultant is £53,805.