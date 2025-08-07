Playing at the beach and walking around the zoo topped the list | Emma Trimble / SWNS

Parents secretly love playing on swings, jumping on a bouncy castle – and having water fights.

A poll of 1,000 mums and dads found 87 per cent think getting to do kids’ activities is ‘one of the best things about being a parent’.

Playing at the beach (55 per cent), walking around the zoo (46 per cent) and going on theme park rides (41 per cent) are at the top of the list.

And far from being bored while children play, 27 per cent secretly love to play on the swings and 22 per cent enjoy a bouncy castle.

While others quietly like colouring in (31 per cent), water fights (32 per cent) and playing with toys (30 per cent).

The research, commissioned by railcard.co.uk, found 79 per cent claim doing activities with the offspring makes them ‘feel younger’ – by an average of 14 years.

It also emerged 94 per cent of parents wish they could enjoy more quality days out with their kids.

But working hours (65 per cent), the cost of living (42 per cent), and struggling to come up with new ideas for what to do (22 per cent) were named among the top barriers.

Catherine Lyver, from Railcard [www.railcard.co.uk], which commissioned the research and offers a Family & Friends Railcard with savings of a third on adult train fares and 60 per cent on child fares, said: “The research shows parents relish the opportunity to relive the magic of childhood with their kids - and travelling by train makes it even more special.

“From beach days and zoo trips to theme parks and aquariums, these shared experiences can help bring families even closer together over the school holidays."

The study also found 69 per cent said quality time with their children simply makes them happy, while 68 per cent claimed it leaves them feeling closer with their offspring.

But 43 per cent said it has direct benefits on their mental health and 40 per cent think it allows them to focus on what is really important in life.

The research also revealed nearly all parents (96 per cent) plan activities with their kids that they enjoy doing too, at least some of the time.

With 16 per cent admitting that they always pick something they will have fun doing as well as their youngsters.

A third (33 per cent) of parents prefer to travel by train on their days out, with 61 per cent of those enjoying being able to give their full attention to their child.

But 56 per cent like that the adventure starts ‘as soon as you board the train’ and 53 per cent said it helped enable quality time as a family.

Catherine Lyver, from Railcard, which has helped 7.4 million customers save an estimated £1.5 billion over the last year, added: “Summer is a time for play – whether you are an adult or a child.

“And we want to encourage parents to reclaim their joy of play and adventure with the kids over the school holidays by taking advantage of savings on travel and attractions across Britain when you travel by train.”

The top 20 ‘kids’ activities parents secretly love:

Going to the beach Going to the zoo Going on theme park rides Visiting aquariums Going to see family friendly shows at the theatre Doing puzzles or kids board games Going to museums and galleries more aimed at children Going to animal farms or petting zoos Water fights Colouring in or arts and crafts Playing hide and seek Visiting educational historic places Playing with children’s toys Activities related to our favourite movies, TV shows or books Paddling in the sea Going to playgrounds and going on the swings, climbing on climbing frames etc Building sandcastles Playing with their toy cars or remote-control cars Doing outdoor climbing adventures (e.g. high wires, rope climbs, abseiling etc.) Bouncing on a bouncy castle