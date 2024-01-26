Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The top taxpayers in Britain for 2024 has been revealed by The Times, with plenty of well-known business owners and more making up the list.

The individuals were calculated to be liable for a total cost of £5.353bn in UK tax over the past year.

The rankings were decided by including corporation tax, dividend tax, capital gains tax, income tax, payroll taxes and more, and were evidenced according to recently filed company accounts.

Here you will find the top 10 biggest taxpayers in the UK and how much they pay.

Alex Gerko

Alex Gerko is a Moscow-born billionaire, and is at the top of the list, due to paying an estimation of £664.5m in tax.

Bernie Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone is the former chief executive of the Formula One Group. He pays an estimated £652.6m in tax.

Denise, John and Peter Coates

The Coates own gambling company, Bet365 are among Britain's highest tax payers, paying an estimation of £375.9m. Denise Coates is known as the richest woman in the UK.

Fred and Peter Done

Brothers Fred and Peter Done, who are the co-founders of gambling company Betfred pay an estimation of £204.6m.

Sir Tim Martin

Sir Tim Martin, is the founder and chairman of pub chain Wetherspoons. He pays an estimate of £167.1m in tax.

Sir James Dyson

British inventor Sir James Dyson, who invented the bagless vacuum cleaner Dyson pays an estimate of £156.m of tax.

The Weston family

The Weston family is a Canadian family of business people. Through George Weston Limited and other holding companies, the Weston family own or control over 200 other companies. They pay an estimate of £146.2m in tax.

Mike Ashley

CEO of Sports Direct and former owner of Newcastle United Football Club, Mike Ashley pays an estimation of £139.4m in tax.

John Bloor

British billionaire John Bloor owns Bloor Holdings - which owns Bloor Homes and Triumph Motorcycles. He pays an estimation of £118.1m in tax.

John Timpson

Sir John Timpson, who is the owner of UK shoe repair chain, Timpson pays an estimated £99.8m in tax.

Robert Watts, who compiled The Sunday Times Tax List, said: "Bernie Ecclestone seems to have saved Jeremy Hunt ’s blushes.

"The total tax found in this year’s research would have been a wedge lower were it not for the vast sum shelled out by the Formula One tycoon to settle a long-running investigation.

"If you look at the bottom 98 in this year’s list they paid £4.0335 billion, £200m less than last year. That’s the amount the government pledged to the NHS to boost winter resilience.