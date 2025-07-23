The humble deck chair has been given a 21st century makeover to cater for the modern beachgoer - including a phone charger and screen glare block.

The contraption originally dates back to the late 1800s, and it’s now been given a modern twist which could become a staple along British shorelines.

Solar panels and a battery pack are included in the high-tech prototype to keep electronics topped up.

While a drinks holder has also been installed as well as a built-in fan, and bespoke horn to spook greedy seagulls.

PayPal have created the modern seaside seat which Brits can visit from the 9th August in Brighton, following research which revealed one in five Brits shop on their phones or tablets – at the beach.

A poll of 2,000 adults found clothes and fashion (37 per cent) are among the top purchases, with food and drink (34 per cent) and gifts for others (24 per cent) also on the cards.

With nearly a fifth (19 per cent) spending between £51-75 when shopping online at the beach, with some spending up to £200.

Phones overheating (43 per cent) and a lack of WiFi (36 per cent) are among the things holding consumers back from a seamless scrolling experience on the beach.

While a lack of shade (31 per cent) and getting sand in the phone charger hole (23 per cent) are other inhibitors.

The deckhairs have been launched to help aid seaside shopping | James McCauley/PinPep

Kick-back, relax and shop!

Consumer behaviour and retail expert Dr. Amna Khan, speaking in partnership with the brand, said: “Smartphones have transformed nearly every aspect of our lives, from how we navigate our cars to how we manage our health and shop for essentials.

“This digital shift has made shopping anytime, anywhere second nature – even on the beach, positioning it as the next frontier for a tech refresh.

“The once simple beach experience is getting a long-overdue upgrade.

“With tech-enhanced deckchairs featuring innovations like built-in glare-blocking screens, beachgoers can now seamlessly blend relaxation with connectivity, reflecting the evolving expectations of today's digital-first lifestyles.”

The research also lifted the lid on all the factors people consider when picking a perfect beach spot, with shade (48 per cent) ranking as the top factor ahead of privacy (40 per cent) and proximity to the bar (36 per cent).

When it comes to beach nostalgia, buckets, spades and sandcastles are among the items 70 per cent associate with childhood trips to the seaside, with arcades and slot machines also featuring (52 per cent).

Striped deckchairs were cited by 41 per cent, with mini fridges containing snacks (29 per cent), solar panels for charging (21 per cent) and pop-out book holders (25 per cent) among the other creative add-ons people would like to see incorporated in the classic beach staple.

Dave Jones, head of consumer from PayPal, which has introduced a three per cent cashback incentive to help people put money back their pockets, added: “We can see from our research that more and more people are bringing their phones to the beach, and their shopping habits too.

“That’s why we’ve reimagined the classic deckchair with a modern twist, making it easier to stay connected and even earn cashback while soaking up the sun.”