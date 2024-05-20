Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I visited the delight that was The Hague in the Netherlands, next door neighbour of Amsterdam - and a charming city full of history and culture that you need to visit.

I hadn’t heard much of The Hague before visiting, other than politics-related matters such as the city being home to the likes of the UN’s International Court of Justice. Most people I know, when going to The Netherlands, head to the popular city Amsterdam - none have travelled to The Hague. But after visiting, I am raving about it and telling everyone I know that they must visit.

It is a charming city, not far from Amsterdam, that has so much history and culture. Beautiful tulips are bursting with colour alongside the Hofvijver lake which has the the Hague skyline in the background including the Binnenhof, Mauritshuis museum and modern architecture. Around the lake you can visit many museums with the likes of the Mauritshuis museum hosting the famous ‘Girl with the pearl earring’ painting. Various other museums include Rijksmuseum de Gevangenpoort, Museum Bredius, The Hague Historical Museum and Gallery Prince Willem V.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I loved spending some time just sitting on the edge overlooking the lake and the skyline - it was so peaceful and a beautiful sight to sit and enjoy. There is also a lovely large walkway surrounded by trees on either side that you can walk through while enjoying the sights of the lake and museums. It takes you away from the hustle and bustle of the main road running through the city, which was busy with trams, cars, and people on bikes. One travel tip while there is to make sure to look both ways when crossing!

The Hague is a charming city, not far from Amsterdam, that has so much history and culture. (Photo: Isabella Boneham)

In the city there is an array of shops, quaint streets and pieces of history and culture everywhere you look. My amazing guide, Remco, told me to make sure to look up when walking around as you will miss out on the hidden gems in the city - and he was not wrong. Everywhere you turn there is beautiful historic architecture right at the top of buildings and relics of the past.

Unlike Buckingham Palace, The Royal Palace is squeezed in between retailers on Noordeinde, a street full of high end retailers. And the city also has a beach, called Scheveningen, which is only around a 10 minute tram ride away from the city centre.

The tram journey was really easy to navigate, you simply catch Tram 1 and you are able to jump on and off to visit other sites along the route by tapping your contactless card as you jump on and off the tram. On the way I jumped off to visit the Peace Palace, the worldwide icon of 'Peace through Law'. The beautiful Neo-Renaissance style building is stunning and takes your breath away. With the sun shining behind it, it was truly a sight to behold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peace Palace, the worldwide icon of 'Peace through Law'. (Photo: Isabella Boneham)

Once at the beach I enjoyed lunch in one of the sea-front cafes, which overlooked the long stretch of sandy shore. It was so lovely - and an extra added bonus to this already beautiful city. I also learnt of the artistic side, meeting textile artist Celia Hadeler who had opened up a pop-up gallery in the city centre. She specialises in curves and folds in materials to create beautiful masterpieces, perfect for hanging up in your home. I also met gallery owner Coen van den Oever of Project 2.0 who came up with the idea of renting original pieces for a monthly fee of 3% of the purchase price.

I also ventured to Billytown, an artist-run-gallery located in the centre of The Hague which nurtures the city’s artistic community. The low-rent studios means artists are able to work there and run their own business.

I met textile artist Celia Hadeler who had opened up a pop-up gallery in the city centre. (Photo: Isabella Boneham)

The artistic element of the city was also brought to life by the outdoor BlowUpArt immersive exhibition which had been set up on the Hofvijver lake. Inflatable art, created by four leading Dutch designers, had been blown up and was a striking image on the lake with many passerby’s stopping to take in the sight and capture an Instagrammable photo. The four creative displays included a giant kitchen pan, decorated and reflective eggs, inflated trees and a pink gazebo - all offering the public a chance to come up with their own interpretation of the art.

The art is available for the public to go and view until Sunday 2 June for free via a pontoon bridge. For me, it was another element that added something special to the city and really showcased how this city is full of artistic talent and brimming with culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exploring The Hague was a delight - and a city I really want to come back to. The train from Amsterdam to The Hague was around 45 minutes and you are treated to lovely views of the countryside with sheep, cows and the odd heron searching for fish alongside canals, and sights of the ever-famous windmills.

I stayed in The Voco which was a great hotel to stay at as it was in the heart of The Hague. The hotel actually used to be a bank and in the bar you can still visit the vaults. The room was spacious, and had everything you would need for a lovely stay including delicious food in the dining area for breakfast and dinner.

The Voco was a great hotel to stay at as it was in the heart of The Hague. (Photo: Isabella Boneham)