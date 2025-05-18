The Big Lunch is the UK’s annual get-together for neighbours and communities

The Big Lunch is back on June 7 and 8, with the chance to join millions of people across the UK sharing friendship, food and fun.

The event is all about feeding community spirit, creating a chance to reach out and meet new people, and to get to know familiar faces better.

Research shows taking part in The Big Lunch helps people feel less lonely, and that those who join in go on to do more in their community – from a wee neighbourly act of kindness to fundraising and volunteering for local causes.

The Big Lunch also encourages climate action with 79% of people taking part saying they are more likely to help the environment too. People are the key ingredient and we all have something to share – whether that’s serving up a delicious dish, having a wee chat or bringing music and laughter.

The Big Lunch helps increase a sense of belonging, making the places where we live feel friendlier and safer and giving us a chance to make new connections. An idea from the Eden Project, it has been made possible thanks to the support of Pears Foundation and corporate partners Co-op and Greene King.

Grainne McCloskey, of Eden Project in Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “The Big Lunch is easy, it’s fun and it’s for everyone so help get involved and make your community the place to be this June.

“It’s an opportunity to get together, make new friends, share delicious food and have some much-needed fun so get yourself a resource pack on our website and get your party planning started.”

The Big Lunch has been bringing millions of people together in a nationwide act of friendship every year since it launched in 2009. In the next couple of weeks, the organiser will be sharing competitions and collaborations with its partners Co-op and Greene King which will help invite even more people to tuck in.

What can I do to join the Big Lunch?

There are lots of ways you can get involved. Here are just a few ideas:

Suggest a sharing table where every guest is invited to bring along a dish to enjoy together. Everyone can show off their cooking skills and try something new and delicious at the same time.

where every guest is invited to bring along a dish to enjoy together. Everyone can show off their cooking skills and try something new and delicious at the same time. Get crafty and make your own bunting by decorating individual paper triangles and combining them with ribbon to make a colourful string.

and make your own bunting by decorating individual paper triangles and combining them with ribbon to make a colourful string. Get the street grooving and ask every household to suggest a few songs to add to a communal playlist. You’ll soon see people of all ages on their feet!

and ask every household to suggest a few songs to add to a communal playlist. You’ll soon see people of all ages on their feet! Be kind to the planet and encourage everyone to bring their own plate and cutlery instead of buying disposables – as well as containers to take any leftover food home.

and encourage everyone to bring their own plate and cutlery instead of buying disposables – as well as containers to take any leftover food home. Do some good by popping a collection bucket out at your Big Lunch so that you can raise money for a local cause that could do with a boost. Or fundraise for the Eden Project, to connect people and nature, and restore a happy planet.

For free resources and ideas for decorations, plus delicious shareable recipes and free event packs to get your party started, visit the Eden Project website.