The best fish and chip shops in the UK shortlist 2023 - does your local chippy make it?
Forget your Oscars and your Grammys as the UK’s best fish and chip shops have been shortlisted for 10 awards including best takeaway and best newcomer.
As the shortlists for major awards like the Oscars and Grammys are announced, so do the National Federation of Fish Frier (NFFF) announce the nominees for the best fish and chip shops in the UK. Split into 10 different categories, the best chippies will be crowned at the national Fish & Chip Awards ceremony hosted by comedian Jason Manford.
While the awards have been around for more than 30 years, this is the first time the NFFF will host the event. NFFF president Andrew Crook told a major newspaper: "We are really excited for the return of the National Fish and Chip Awards after we became the custodians of this prestigious event.
"With so many challenges currently for these small independent businesses it is fantastic to be able to highlight the great work the industry does, serving great value meals, providing quality employment and minimising the impact on the environment."
Mr. Crook added: "Running a small business can feel that you are alone and often it feels that we don’t feature in Government’s plans for economic recovery but the calibre of these finalists show that we have a professional sector that is ready to play its part and with the right support to enable growth we can continue to play our vital role working within out local communities."
The awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday February 28 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London. Did your local chippy make it in any of the 10 categories?
The Fish and Chip Awards nominees:
Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year
- Fishermans Bay, Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear
- Fish Kitchen, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly
- Whiteheads Fish and Chips, Hornsea, East Yorkshire
- Shipdeck, Trethomas, Caerphilly
- The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey, Yorkshire
- The Fish Bank, Elemet, West Yorkshire
- Low’s Traditional Fish & Chips, Westhill, Aberdeenshire
- The Oyster Shell, Bath, Somerset
- Auckley Friery, Auckley, Doncaster
- The Fish Works, Largs, North Ayrshire
Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year
- The Cods Scallops, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire
- Eric’s Fish and Chips, Thornham, Norfolk
- Fish City, Belfast, Antrim
- Henry’s of Hunstanton, Hunstanton, Norfolk
- Malt and Anchor, Cirencester, Gloucestershire
Best Newcomer
- Haughton Fish & Chips, Haughton, Staffordshire
- Lighthouse Fisheries Of Flamborough, Flamborough, East Yorkshire
- Hendo’s Fish & Chips, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk
Field to Frier
- Pier Point Fish & Chips, Torquay, Devon
- Fiddlers Elbow Fish & Chips, Leintwardine, Herefordshire
- The Real Food Cafe, Tyndrum, Stirling
Mobile Operator
- Pimp My Fish, Burwell, Cambridgeshire
- The Hungry Plaice, Holbeach, Lincs
- The Chippie Van, Penrith, Cumbria
- Jojo’s Fish & Chips, Stafford, Staffordshire
- Country Fried, Langho, Lancashire
Staff training and development
- Jacksons Fish and Chips, Newton Abbot, Devon
- Stones Fish and Chips, Acton, Ealing
- The Chesterford Group, Bishops Stortford, Herts
Multiple operator
- The Chesterford Group, Bishops Stortford, Hertfordshire
- Harlees Fish & Chips, Wimborne, Dorset
- Bells Fish & Chips, Framwellgate Moor, Durham
Quality Accreditation Champion
- Henleys of Wivenhoe, Colchester, Essex
- Ipswich Codfellas Group by Ozzie Bozdag, Ipswich, Suffolk
- The Fish Works, Largs, North Ayrshire
Environment and Sustainability Champion
- Fish City, Belfast, Antrim
- Harbour Lights, Falmouth, Cornwall
- The Fish Works, Largs, North Ayrshire
Supplier of the year
- Dennis Crooks
- Isle of Ely
- KFE Ltd
- Ceres
- Henry Colbecks