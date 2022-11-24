The average British sofa has witnessed 311 arguments, suffered 316 spillages, and been the site of 286 ‘make-up’ sessions

On average sofas will take pride of place in homes for eight years – being the location of 401 naps, and playing host to 8,508 hours of TV time.

The study of 2,000 adults also found the typical couch will be subjected to 65 scribbles from kids and see blokes sleeping on it a total of 269 times after a row or drunken night out.

And after all of this, 92 per cent admitted they will also always look to resell the furniture when they no longer want it.

The research was commissioned by Sofology to celebrate the launch of its staple-free ‘Gaia’ sofa, created in partnership with architect and TV presenter George Clarke.

Jan Duckworth from the sofa manufacturer said: “Our sofas are really at the heart of a home, and serve as the location for so many moments, big or small.

“As a result, we know Brits have high expectations for their sofas, and will always be on the lookout for furniture which is up to the task.

“This fun bit of research proves that the sofa is really part of the family and endures a lot more than we could ever really imagine at each stage of the journey."

The research also found the average sofa will double as cinema seating 537 times over its lifetime and will swallow the remote between its cushions 346 times.

As for pets, couches will need defending from claws 488 times over their eight years of service.

Brits also see the value in the piece of furniture they spend so much time enjoying – admitting they’re willing to shell out £1,010 on average for their dream sofa.

However, 71 percent of people have bought, or would consider buying, their sofa secondhand, with 43 per cent of those doing so considering it to be more environmentally friendly.

Meanwhile, 44 per cent consider the environmental credentials of a sofa before making their purchase.

Sustainability is just as comfortable

The main reason for replacing a sofa is when the fabric and stuffing starts to get old and worn out.

The final resting place of most sofas which have reached the end of their lives in the UK is the tip, where 38 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, end up dropping off their long-serving couch.

While a third pay it forward and gift their furniture to a family member or friend.

A forward-thinking 47 per cent of sofa owners try to ensure their sofa maintains some resale value when they no longer want it.

Jan Duckworth from Sofology, which is also launching its Green Friday initiative to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability, added: “Choosing the right sofa for you takes all kinds of considerations, from price to durability to its environmental credentials.

“And we think it is so important that customers have access to all the information they need to make an informed decision and from a brand they can trust.

“Which is why we have been making strides as a business to make a difference to the planet where we can – ranging from keeping waste as low as possible, to the specific types of fibre used in a sofa.”

The average sofa by numbers

