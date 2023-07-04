Tesco is recalling a number of snack items in its ‘Free From’ range because they mistakenly contain gluten. The supermarket has been forced to issue a food safety alert over a number of products in its gluten and wheat-free range because it says they may actually contain the protein, which is found naturally in wheat, barley and rye.

Tesco Free From Onion Rings, Tesco Free From Cheese Flavour Balls, and Tesco Free From Bacon Rashers are all affected by the recall. The affected products can pose a severe health risk for anyone with coeliac disease or those with an allergy or intolerance to gluten.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Tesco is recalling the above products from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

“If you have bought the above products and have coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to gluten, do not eat them. Instead return them to the store from where they were purchased for a full refund. For more information please contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.”

