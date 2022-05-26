Tesco issues urgent recall for popular pastries over nut label error

Tesco is closing its meat, fish and deli counters across 317 of its stores (Photo: Getty Images)

Tesco has urgently recalled the batch of frozen all-butter pastries because they may contain almonds - a warning which wasn't printed on the label.

The affected batch of croissants cost £2.50 and has a best before the date of September 2022. They are in six packs, weighing 255g with the batch code LL 111.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What has been said?

The batch of All Butter croissants may have mistakenly packed with other croissants containing almonds.

The Food Standards Agency said: "Tesco is recalling Tesco Frozen All Butter Croissants 6 pack because it may contain almonds (nuts) not mentioned on the label.

"Due to a packaging error, some packs may have been incorrectly packed with Tesco Frozen Almond Croissants, which contain almonds (nuts).

"This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds (nuts).

"If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to almonds (nuts) do not eat it.

"Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

The affected batch of croissants cost £2.50 and has a best before the date of September 2022. They are in six packs, weighing 255g with the batch code LL 111. (Tesco)(Tesco)

Tesco is asking shoppers to return the item to the nearest store for a full refund. Usually, no receipt is required but you can check by phoning Tesco’s customer service on 0800 505555.

What are the symptoms of a nut allergy?

Sufferers of anaphylaxis, an acute allergic reaction, will need to be wary not to consume the product.

According to the NHS, symptoms of anaphylaxis are:

feeling lightheaded or faint

breathing difficulties – such as fast, shallow breathing

wheezing

a fast heartbeat

clammy skin

confusion and anxiety

collapsing or losing consciousness

There may also be other allergy symptoms, including an itchy, raised rash (hives); feeling or being sick; swelling (angioedema) or stomach pain.

The Anaphylaxis Campaign, which helps those allergic to nuts, said: "Anaphylaxis is a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction affecting more than one body system such as the airways, heart, circulation, gut and skin.

"Symptoms can start within seconds or minutes of exposure to the food or substance you are allergic to and usually will progress rapidly. On rare occasions, there may be a delay in the onset of a few hours.

"The common causes include foods such as peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, shellfish, fish, sesame seeds and kiwi fruit, although many other foods have been known to trigger anaphylaxis.

"There may also be a dramatic fall in blood pressure (anaphylactic shock).

"This may lead to collapse, unconsciousness and - on rare occasions - death."

What to do if someone has anaphylaxis?

According to the NHS, if someone has the symptoms of anaphylaxis you should:

Use an adrenaline auto-injector if the person has one – but make sure you know how to use it correctly first.

Call 999 for an ambulance immediately (even if they start to feel better) – mention that you think the person has anaphylaxis.

Remove any trigger if possible – for example, carefully remove any stinger stuck in the skin.

Lie the person down and raise their legs – unless they're having breathing difficulties and need to sit up to help them breathe. If they're pregnant, lie them down on their left side.

Give another injection after 5 minutes if the symptoms do not improve and a second auto-injector is available.