Surge in commercial clients as law firm enters 25th year in business

A surge in commercial clients led to the busiest period in a quarter of a century for a booming law firm.

Mackenzie Jones Solicitors, based in Chester, St Asaph and Menai Bridge, has seen a “huge rise” in private sector contracts across multiple industries, notably tourism and hospitality, retail, health, and eye care.

As the firm approaches its 25th anniversary, director Andrew Foley Jones says their strategic approach and opening a new North West office paid dividends in 2024, as the business legally represented clients on deals for major holiday parks, opticians, and high-level commercial property sales.

“Despite taking on more staff in past months we are still looking to expand to meet this demand,” said Andrew, who hails from Prestatyn.

“Across the whole portfolio there has been an increase in caseloads but on the commercial side in particular the work has come in from all corners of the UK, notably sales of restaurants, pubs, children’s nurseries and retail and leisure businesses.

“The rise of our commercial law arm ran parallel with the opening of our Chester office as we can now reach further into England, so we will be looking to capitalise on that further next year.”

Now employing more than 30 staff, Mackenzie Jones holds prestigious accreditations including Lexcel, CQS, SIA and the Legal 500.

Among those to call upon the support of the practice were the Jaunty Goat coffee and bakery portfolio, Morfa Lodge Holiday Park in Dinas Dinlle, near Caernarfon, and stallholders who moved from Chester Market to the neighbouring £72m Northgate Project development.

Fellow director Sara Parry says the trend in commercial clients looks set to continue, and with fresh faces joining in the summer they look forward to ending the year on a high.

“Our name is spreading far and wide across the UK, as people look to us to represent them when buying and selling properties and businesses,” she added.

“And it’s not just the high-ticket, high-value ventures we deal with; there are a lot of smaller firms, shops and clients of all sizes in all sectors who value our expertise and advice.

“Every organisation and company we represent is equally valuable, and the diverse range we have seen this year has been quite staggering.

“If you would like to find out more or are looking to buy or sell a business, get in touch – we are here to support you.”