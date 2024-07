Supermarkets cheer on Team GB with Olympics charity deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading supermarkets, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, have issued a charity deal this week in the run up to the highly anticipated Paris Olympics.

British supermarkets have teamed up with leading giving platform easyfundraising to encourage fans to purchase their Olympic opening ceremony snacks and drinks through the site to generate free donations for their favourite charities and causes.

Savvy shoppers could be missing out on raising vital money for charities with this free platform. Thousands of pounds of free charity cash could go unclaimed this month.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, says fans should stock up on their chosen beverages and do any takeaway ordering using their website because good causes will benefit.

Whether you’re planning a Team GB BBQ or stocking up on snacks for a gold-standard watch party, by using this free platform, you’ll be supporting a charity or cause close to your heart for no extra cost.

A huge TV audience is expected during the Olympic opening ceremony, with viewers tuning in to show their support to Team GB.

But Moir is urging fans to consider buying their party food and takeaways using the free platform.

“Before you stock up on essentials for a watch party, you should make sure you’re using the easyfundraising platform, so you don’t miss out on a donation to your favourite cause or charity”.

“It doesn’t cost the consumer anything, but it ensures their chosen cause (which could potentially be a local grassroots sports club nurturing the Olympic talent of tomorrow) gets some much-needed cash”

Using easyfundraising is simple: just visit their website, find the cause that you'd like to support and then make a purchase with any retailer on the platform to raise a free donation when you shop.

· Sainsbury’s: up to £4.50 donation with home delivery

· Tesco: Up to £3 donation

· Just Eat: 2% of your purchase goes to a charity or good cause of choice

· Deliveroo: up to 2.5% in donations

· Ocado: up to 5% donation

No matter who wins a gold medal, your favourite charity can also take home their own trophy – in the form of extra money, when you buy your takeaways or food and drink using the easyfundraising platform.

It’s easy to do and the great thing is it won’t cost you a penny. You can enjoy the Olympics and let your good cause benefit too!