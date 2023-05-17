Cat-based adventure game Stray has been given an ESRB rating meaning that Xbox players could soon see it on their console. The game won several awards in 2022 after its release as a PlayStation exclusive.

BlueTwelve Studio’s feline game went viral on social media with its captivating storyline and breathtaking landscapes. However its time as a PlayStation exclusive could now be coming to an end after Stray’s ESRB rating was leaked.

Originally spotted by Twitter user MACOS380 , who shared that the game was listed as one of the most recent ratings on the ESRB website. The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated the game for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

The game has received a rating of Everyone 10+ with notes of Animated Blood and Fantasy Violence being added to the warnings. This leak could suggest that a launch of the game on Xbox platforms is now due in the near future.

An official announcement is yet to be made by either the publisher Annapurna Interactive or Microsoft, which own Xbox, but the rating could suggest that one is due soon. Xbox are set for their Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday June 11, which could see the game revealed to players.

Xbox is also attending the Summer Game Fest on June 8, alongside the publishers Annapurna Interactive so an announcement could also be made then. The ESRB website has said: “This is an adventure game in which players assume the role of a stray cat trying to escape a mysterious city. From a third-person perspective, players traverse alleyways, rooftops, and rooms while solving puzzles and interacting with robotic inhabitants.

Stray could soon be coming to the Xbox after it’s ESRB rating was revealed