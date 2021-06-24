Strawberry moon 2021: when to see the June supermoon from UK this week - and what’s its spiritual meaning?

A strawberry supermoon will be visible in the UK on tonight (24 June), and will be the last ‘supermoon’ of 2021.

The first sighting of the full-moon was spotted early on Wednesday (23 June) morning, but it will peak during the day on Thursday and be most visible when darkness falls on Thursday evening.

So, what causes a supermoon, what time will it be most visible - and where does it get its fruity name from? This is what you need to know.

What is a strawberry supermoon?

A strawberry moon in a full-moon moon which rises in June and gives off an orange-pinkish hue.

It is exceptionally large in size, lighting up and dominating the night sky.

Why is it called a ‘strawberry’ moon?

Despite common misconception that it is named after the red berry for its distinctive colour, it is actually named a strawberry moon because of the time of year in which it is seen.

June's full moon was given the name as it signalled to some Native American tribes that it was the beginning of the season when strawberries would ripen, according to the almanac.

The moon usually rises as the last full moon of the spring season, or the first in summer.

The strawberry moon also has several other titles, including the blooming moon, green corn moon, birth moon, egg laying moon and hatching moon and honeymoon.

The term honey moon might have been given to it as it rises during the time of year most popular for weddings, it could also be due to its orange glow or because it is the ‘sweetest’ of the full moons.

What are the spiritual qualities of the Strawberry moon?

Astrologers believe the moon controls all of your internal being, such as emotion, dreams, thoughts and motivations.

The sun on the other hand, controls your interaction with the external world and your surrounding environment.

According to astrologer Jamie Partridge of AstrologyKing.com, the supermoon will bring many positives, in stark contrast to the partial lunar eclipse seen earlier this month.

Mr Partridge said: "So the spiritual meaning of the Full Moon June 2021 astrology relates to good fortune, optimism and generosity.

"The June 2021 full moon aligns very closely with a fortunate fixed star that is associated with success, ambition, honesty and spirituality.

"So this is an excellent moon phase to combat the lies and deception of the June 10 solar eclipse."

The strawberry moon will also allow you to better understand your private and family life, including romantic relationships. This could lead to some tricky decision making.

Mr Partridge explained: "Opposing forces such as work versus home, or what you need versus what you want, create inner tension and external pressures.

"This can lead to conflict and crises that drain your energy."

He added: "In your professional life, a feeling for social trends makes this the ideal time to make a presentation or work on marketing or public relations.

"Increased popularity means you can captivate a wide audience."

When will the strawberry supermoon be seen in the UK?

NASA says the Strawberry Moon will be visible early Wednesday morning, but reach its peak the following day at 2.40pm ET.

In the UK, the moon will be visible across three days - from Wednesday morning until Saturday morning. It will be at its strongest at around 7.25pm on Thursday evening.

Stargazers should not anticipate a pink coloured moon, as it will have a golden haze this time.