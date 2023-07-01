Popular Soccer AM star Peter Dale, better known as ‘Tubes’, has left Sky Sports after 21 years with the broadcaster following the show being cancelled. It was announced back in March that Soccer AM would end after the most recent series.

Taking to social media, he said: "After 21 and half years, today I leave @skysports. Massive thanks to the company and all the opportunities it’s given me. It’s been class. BIG Love to everyone. Tubes x".

Former Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard lead the tributes to the former assistant producer, saying: "You’ve been more than amazing there. Talented and a great lad. Always a pleasure to work with. Wishing you all the best mate."

Also wishing Tubes well was Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, saying: "One of my favourite and most talented people I have worked with. Super funny and cool and never taken himself seriously. Can’t wait to smash you at golf again soon. You will be a huge success whatever you do."

New Tottenham signing James Maddison said: "What a guy! Best of luck legend." Whilst former Manchester United and current Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster added: "Man I’m gonna miss you on my TV tubes."

Speaking on the cancellation earlier in the year, A spokesperson for Sky said: “Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades, and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers.

